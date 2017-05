ISTANBUL There is strong evidence to suggest two suicide bombers carried out an attack on a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists which killed 86 people in Ankara on Saturday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

Davutoglu declared three days of national mourning after the attack, the deadliest of its kind on Turkish soil.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)