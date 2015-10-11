ANKARA Oct 11 Turkey will hold a parliamentary election on Nov. 1 as planned despite the bombing of a rally of pro-Kurdish and labour activists which killed at least 95 people in the capital Ankara, a senior government official told Reuters on Sunday.

"Postponing the elections as a result of the attack is not on the table at all, even as an option. The elections will be held on Nov. 1 as planned," the official said following Saturday's attack, the worst of its kind on Turkish soil.

"Because of the rising risks, the security at election rallies, which is already being increased, will be raised further. The election will be held in a secure way."

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)