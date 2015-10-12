Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara that killed up to 128 people in Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People march to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara that killed up to 128 people in Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL Hundreds of people chanting anti-government slogans marched towards a mosque in an Istanbul suburb on Monday for the funeral of several victims of the twin suicide bombings which killed at least 97 people in the capital Ankara.

The funerals were due to be attended by Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) which says it was the target of the bombings and has blamed President Tayyip Erdogan and the government.

Riot police with water cannon and armoured vehicles stood by as the crowd, some chanting "Thief, Murderer Erdogan" and waving HDP flags, moved towards the mosque in the working class Umraniye neighbourhood of Istanbul.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)