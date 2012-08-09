ISTANBUL Aug 9 Unidentified assailants attacked a Turkish military vehicle on its way to a naval base in the western province of Izmir on Thursday, the Dogan news agency reported.

It said the vehicle was hit by an explosion before coming under fire. Soldiers had fired back and a clash was continuing, with some wounded, the agency said. Broadcaster NTV said five people had been injured.

Attacks on military vehicles are common in southeast Turkey, where Kurdish militants have fought a separatist insurgency since 1984, but are rare in western Turkey.

Officials in the region were not immediately available to comment.