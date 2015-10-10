* Govt officials call blasts a terrorist attack
* Attacks happen as hundreds gather for peace rally
* PM says suspected suicide bombers responsible
* Pro-Kurdish leader says govt has "blood on hands"
* PKK calls for ceasefire
By Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Oct 10 At least 95 people were killed
when two suspected suicide bombers struck a rally of pro-Kurdish
and labour activists outside Ankara's main train station just
weeks before elections, in the worst attack of its kind on
Turkish soil.
Bodies covered by flags and banners, including those of the
pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), lay
scattered on the road among bloodstains and body parts. The HDP
blamed the government which, it said, had blood on its hands.
Footage screened by broadcaster CNN Turk showed a line of
young men and women holding hands and dancing, and then
flinching as a large explosion flashed behind them, engulfing
people carrying HDP and leftist party banners.
"Like other terror attacks, the one at the Ankara train
station targets our unity, togetherness, brotherhood and
future," said President Tayyip Erdogan, who has vowed to crush a
Kurdish militant insurgency since the collapse of a ceasefire
and resumption of intense violence in July.
As well as the 95 dead, 246 wounded people were still being
treated, 48 of them in intensive care, the prime minister's
office said.
Witnesses said the two explosions happened seconds apart
shortly after 10 a.m. as crowds, including HDP activists,
leftists, labour unions and other civic groups, gathered for a
planned march to protest over the deaths of hundreds since
conflict resumed between security forces and the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
"I heard one big explosion first and tried to cover myself
as the windows broke. Right away there was the second one," said
Serdar, 37, who was working at a newspaper stand in the train
station. "There was shouting and crying and I stayed under the
newspapers for a while. I could smell burnt flesh."
There were no claims of responsibility for the attack, which
comes as external threats mount for NATO member Turkey with
increased fighting across its border with Syria and incursions
by Russian warplanes on its air space over the last week.
But Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, exposing a mosaic of
domestic political perils, said Islamic State, Kurdish or
far-leftist militants could have carried out the bombing. He
said there were strong signs two suicide bombers were
responsible.
HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas blamed the government in
blunt terms. He said the attack was part of the same campaign as
the bombing of an HDP rally in the southeastern city of
Diyarbakir on the eve of June elections and a suicide bombing
blamed on Islamic State in Suruc near the Syrian border in July,
which killed 33 mostly young pro-Kurdish activists.
"The government's right and chance to hum and haw has long
expired. You are murderers. Your hand is bloody. Blood has
splattered from your face, your mouth to your nails and all over
you. You are the biggest supporters of terror," he told
reporters in comments broadcast on the internet.
The HDP argues that Erdogan seeks to undermine its support
and increase backing for his AK Party in elections due on Nov. 1
by associating it with PKK violence and factional infighting, a
link the party denies strongly.
Sources in Erdogan's office said U.S. President Barack Obama
called the president on Saturday evening to convey his
condolences, condemn the attack and stress that Washington would
continue to stand beside Turkey in its fight against terror.
KURDISH MILITANTS' CEASEFIRE
Davutoglu accused Demirtas, whose party garnered support
from largely left-leaning voters beyond its Kurdish base to
enter parliament in June, of "open provocation".
Some activists saw the hand of the state in all three
attacks on Kurdish interests, accusing Erdogan and the AK Party
he founded of seeking to stir up nationalist sentiment, a charge
Turkey's leaders have vehemently rejected.
Labour unions which helped organise the rally hit by the
bombs called a two-day strike for Oct 12-13, although such calls
have not always been widely followed in the past.
The scale of casualties exceeded attacks in 2003, when two
synagogues, the Istanbul HSBC Bank headquarters and the British
consulate were hit with a total loss of 62 lives. Authorities
said those incidents bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda.
Turkey has been on alert since starting a "synchronized war
on terror" in July, including air strikes against Islamic State
fighters in Syria and PKK bases in northern Iraq. It has rounded
up hundreds of suspected Kurdish and Islamist militants at home.
Hours after the bombing, the PKK as widely expected
beforehand ordered its fighters to halt operations in Turkey
unless they faced attack. It said it would avoid acts that could
hinder a "fair and just election" on Nov. 1.
Renewed conflict in the southeast had raised questions over
how Turkey can hold a credible election in violence-hit areas
but the government has so far said the vote will go ahead.
Davutoglu invited the leaders of the main opposition CHP and
nationalist MHP to a meeting on Sunday to discuss the events,
his office said. Nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli declined.
"BRUTAL ATTACK"
Turkey's problems have been compounded over the last week by
Russia's launching of air strikes in neighbouring Syria that
could further swell a refugee population of over two million on
Turkish soil. Turkey has protested to Moscow over incursions
into its air space by Russian warplanes.
"This brutal terrorist attack on peaceful demonstrators is
also an assault on the democratic process in Turkey which I
vehemently condemn," German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier said.
The attacks come three weeks ahead of an election at which
the AKP is trying to claw back its majority. In June polls, the
party lost the overall majority it had held since 2002, partly
because of the electoral success of the HDP, which Erdogan
accuses of links to the PKK. The HDP denies the charge and says
it seeks improved Kurdish minority rights by democratic means.
Designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and the European Union, the PKK launched a separatist insurgency
in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
It has since reduced its demands to greater rights for the
Kurdish minority; but Ankara fears a link-up between Kurdish
militants in Turkey and Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria that
could lead to demands for a separate Kurdish state.
The state launched peace talks with the PKK's jailed leader
Abdullah Ocalan in 2012 and the latest in a series of ceasefires
had been holding until the violence flared again in July.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Daren Butler,
Osman Orsal and Asli Kandemir in Istanbul; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Ralph Boulton and David Evans)