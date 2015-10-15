(Adds quote, detail, background)
ANKARA Oct 15 Ten more people have been
detained in connection with messages they wrote on Twitter about
the suicide bombings which killed 99 people in Ankara, Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, bringing the number
held to 12.
Davutoglu told Reuters on Wednesday some of the suspects in
Saturday's attack, the worst of its kind in Turkey, had spent
months in Syria and could be linked to Islamic State or to
Kurdish militants.
"In connection with the Ankara attack, 10 more people have
been detained regarding their Twitter accounts," Davutoglu said
in a live TV interview with the TGRT news broadcaster on
Thursday.
Government officials said on Wednesday two people had been
detained over their Twitter messages regarding the attack. It
was not clear on what grounds they were being held.
The prime minister had told Reuters the bombing of a rally
of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups was intended to
undermine his ruling AK Party in Nov. 1 polls and deny it the
votes it needed to form a majority government.
The interior ministry has removed Ankara's police,
intelligence and security chiefs from their posts as it pushes
ahead with the investigation, after President Tayyip Erdogan
admitted there had been an intelligence failure.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Dasha Afanasieva and Andrew Roche)