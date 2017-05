ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have confirmed the identity of one of two suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside Ankara's main train station on Oct. 10, killing 102 people, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

In an interview on Turkey's AHaber TV, Davutoglu said investigations into the second attacker were continuing. He said 15 people had been detained in connection with the bombing, four of whom had been remanded in custody.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)