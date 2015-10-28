(Adds quote, details, background)
ISTANBUL Oct 28 Turkish prosecutors cited
strong evidence on Wednesday that an Islamic State (IS) cell in
the southeastern city of Gaziantep carried out a spate of
bombings culminating in a double suicide attack that killed more
than 100 people in Ankara.
In a written statement, the Ankara prosecutor's office said
digital evidence indicated the Ankara bombers staged the attack,
the worst of its kind in Turkish history, to undermine political
stability and delay a parliamentary election set for Nov. 1.
"This group in Gaziantep took orders directly from the Daesh
(Islamic State) terror group in Syria and planned attacks across
Turkey," the statement said.
"There is a strong evidence that the terrorist organisation
(Islamic State) carried out attacks on HDP buildings in Mersin
and Adana, the Diyarbakir rally bombing and the Suruc bombing,"
it said, referring to a string of attacks on the pro-Kurdish
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
It said the IS cell wanted the public to believe that the
Turkish state was responsible for the Ankara bombing, which
targeted mostly Kurdish activists, and through this to
legitimise attacks launched on the security forces by the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.
President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the PKK as well as
Syrian intelligence were also involved in the Ankara attack
alongside Islamic State.
The Ankara prosecutor said the IS cell was also believed to
be responsible for bombings of pro-Kurdish HDP offices in
southern Turkey, the bombing of an HDP rally in Diyarbakir
before a June 7 election, and a July suicide bombing in Suruc,
near the Syrian border, in which 34 people were killed.
