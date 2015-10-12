Demonstrators confront riot police following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA Turkish Interior Minister Selami Altinok said Ankara was taking extra security precautions after learning the lessons of Saturday's Ankara bombing, the worst of its kind in Turkish history, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Monday.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has put the death toll of the twin suicide bombing outside the capital's main train station at 128. The prime minister's office has said 97 people were killed.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)