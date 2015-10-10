ISTANBUL Oct 10 Hundreds of protesters chanting
anti-government slogans gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to try
to march towards the city's central Taksim square, blaming the
government for bomb attacks which killed at least 86 people in
the capital Ankara.
The two suspected suicide bombers hit as hundreds of people
gathered outside Ankara's main train station for a planned march
organised by civil society, pro-Kurdish and leftist groups to
protest against conflict between Turkish security forces and
Kurdish militants in the southeast.
"Erdogan resign" and "Murderer AKP", some of the crowd in
Istanbul shouted, accusing President Tayyip Erdogan and the
ruling AK Party of responsibility for the violence.
Riot police with two water cannon vehicles watched on.
Police have previously prevented demonstrators from trying to
reach Taksim square, the epicentre of weeks of violent
anti-government protests during the summer of 2013.
(Reporting by Osman Orsal; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing
by Ralph Boulton)