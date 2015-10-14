(Adds background, protest in Istanbul)
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Oct 14 The Turkish interior ministry
said it had removed the Ankara's police, intelligence and
security chiefs from their posts in an effort to help the
investigation into Saturday's bombings that killed 97 people.
The twin suicide bombings targeting a rally of pro-Kurdish
activists and civic groups sparked anger from government
opponents who condemn it for failing to prevent the worst attack
of its kind on Turkish soil. Others accuse the government of
complicity.
"In order to run a healthy investigation into the abominable
terrorist attack... and in line with the requests from chief
civil and police inspectors, Ankara's provincial police chief,
intelligence department chief and security department chiefs
have been removed from duty," a statement on the ministry's
website said late on Tuesday. The statement did not say if the
officials would to return to their posts after the
investigation.
The announcement came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan
admitted that there had been an intelligence failure which he
said would be probed in investigations.
On Tuesday, protesters in trade union-organised rallies were
not permitted by the Istanbul governorship to march to Beyazit
Square on security concerns.
At Sirkeci train station the protesters held a sit-in at
which lawmakers made speeches, while at Cerapasa Hospital there
were tensions with police blocking people from marching.
The possibility that a group known to the authorities
carried out Saturday's attack has heaped pressure on the
government, already under fire from opponents for failing to
give more transparent information on its investigations into
bombings in Diyarbakir and Suruc earlier this year.
Four people were killed in the bombing of a Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP) rally in the southeastern city of
Diyarbakir on the eve of June elections. In July Suruc a suicide
bombing blamed on Islamic State in Suruc near the Syrian border
killed 33 mostly young pro-Kurdish activists.
(Additional reporting by Murad Sezer, writing by Dasha
Afanasieva; Editing by Toby Chopra)