RPT--India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
ISTANBUL Oct 11 Twin bombings in the Turkish capital Ankara killed 128 people, the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said on Sunday, adding that it had been able to identify all but eight of the bodies from Saturday's attack.
The prime minister's office said late on Saturday that 95 people had died in the suspected suicide bombings. It said in a further statement on Sunday morning that 160 people were still being treated in hospitals, 65 of them in intensive care. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
MANILA/HONG KONG, May 8 China and the Philippines have joined forces to tackle illegal gambling, part of Beijing's broader campaign to curb illicit capital outflows and a pledge by Manila to weed out unscrupulous operators from the country's booming gaming industry.