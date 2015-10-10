Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON The United States condemned the bombing of a demonstration in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, calling it a heinous terrorist attack on peaceful demonstrators.

"In light of the ongoing violence in Turkey and the region, it is particularly important at this time that all Turkish citizens recommit to peace and stand together against terror," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We stand together in solidarity with the Turkish people and reaffirm our determination to continue to work with Turkey to combat the shared threat of terrorism."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Liffey)