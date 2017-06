ANKARA Jan 2 The state-owned Export Credit Bank of Turkey, known as Eximbank, plans to provide $30 billion in export loans in 2013, general manager Hayrettin Kaplan said on Wednesday.

Eximbank provided $21 billion worth of support to exporters in 2012, Kaplan added. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)