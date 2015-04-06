Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
FRANKFURT, April 6 Facebook has complied with a Turkish court order demanding it restrict access to certain content or face its service being blocked, a company spokesman said on Monday.
"We have complied with the order, but are appealing it," the spokesman said in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.