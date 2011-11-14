ISTANBUL Nov 14 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.767 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, strengthening from 1.7770 on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013
bond closed at 9.92 percent on Friday, down from a previous
close of 9.96 percent.
The main Turkish share index closed up 1.19 percent
at 56,201.45 points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new
technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive
action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend
off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.
Commodities rose, credit spreads tightened and Japanese
government bond yields climbed, all suggesting improved risk
appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later,
when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year bonds.
DEBT AUCTIONS
The Treasury will issue a three-year bond and a four-year
CPI linker in tap.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading.