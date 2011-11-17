ISTANBUL Nov 17 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.8022 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, compared to a close of 1.8035 on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17,
2013 closed at 10.52 percent on Wednesday,
nearly unchanged from its previous close level, after declining
nearly 15 basis points during the day.
The main Turkish share index ended up 0.01 percent
at 55,927.45 points, outperforming the emerging markets index
which was down 1.05 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts
deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt
crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest
nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role.
The focus of concern is shifting to difficulties in securing
funds from money markets, where strains are intensifying due to
rising government borrowing costs that have made financial
institutions reluctant to buy sovereign bonds and lend to each
other for fear of counterparty exposure to euro zone debts.
BLACK SEA FORUM
Turkey-Atlantic Council to Host Third Annual Black Sea
Energy and Economic Forum. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan are set to speak at the
conference which will also be attended by various other
ministers and international figures. (until November 18).
OCT AUTOMOTIVE OUTPUT
Turkish automotive sector production declined 5 percent in
October to 103,543 units while January-October production was up
11 percent to 987,293 units, the Automotive Industry Association
said on Thursday.
GUBRE FABRIKALARI
The fertiliser producer said it will increase its annual
output to 985,000 tonnes from 685,000 tonnes as a result of
investments to increase capacity.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)