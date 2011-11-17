ISTANBUL Nov 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8022 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, compared to a close of 1.8035 on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed at 10.52 percent on Wednesday, nearly unchanged from its previous close level, after declining nearly 15 basis points during the day.

The main Turkish share index ended up 0.01 percent at 55,927.45 points, outperforming the emerging markets index which was down 1.05 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role.

The focus of concern is shifting to difficulties in securing funds from money markets, where strains are intensifying due to rising government borrowing costs that have made financial institutions reluctant to buy sovereign bonds and lend to each other for fear of counterparty exposure to euro zone debts.

BLACK SEA FORUM

Turkey-Atlantic Council to Host Third Annual Black Sea Energy and Economic Forum. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan are set to speak at the conference which will also be attended by various other ministers and international figures. (until November 18).

OCT AUTOMOTIVE OUTPUT

Turkish automotive sector production declined 5 percent in October to 103,543 units while January-October production was up 11 percent to 987,293 units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

GUBRE FABRIKALARI

The fertiliser producer said it will increase its annual output to 985,000 tonnes from 685,000 tonnes as a result of investments to increase capacity.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)