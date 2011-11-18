ISTANBUL Nov 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8185 against the dollar at 0545 GMT, compared to a close of 1.8110 on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed at 10.60 percent on Thursday, eight basis points higher than its Wednesday close and near its 10.63 percent on Tuesday after tepid demand for four debt auctions by the Turkish treasury.

The main Turkish share index closed down 1.5 percent at 55,089.82 points, underperforming the emerging markets index which was down 0.44 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Brent crude held steady at $108 a barrel on Friday, after posting steep losses in the previous session on concerns over demand growth as Europe struggles to keep its debt crisis from spiralling out of control and hurting the global economy.

Markets are worried about borrowing costs rising to unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms. Asian shares fell for a fourth day, and base metals slumped as investors exited riskier assets.

BLACK SEA FORUM

Turkey-Atlantic Council to Host Third Annual Black Sea Energy and Economic Forum. International political and energy sector figures to attend second and final day of the forum.

TAV HOLDING

Turkey's biggest airport operator TAV placed the winning bid of 610 million euros ($824 million) and an additional 18 percent VAT, in the sale of operating rights to passenger terminals at Izmir airport in the west of the country.

ZORLU ENEJI

The power producer said it eyed increasing its annual production capacity from current 754 megawatt to 2,000 megawatt by 2015, according to daily Hurriyet.

ENERGY INVESTMENT

German power and gas company E.ON will invest in Turkey for 5,000-6,000 megawatts production capacity, which is expected to cost at least $5 billion, HaberTurk newspaper said.

