ISTANBUL Nov 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8590 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.8480 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.52 percent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's close.

The main Turkish share index closed down 1.45 percent at 51,986.38 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was down 0.07 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares dropped more than 2 percent and U.S. index futures and oil also fell on Wednesday after a private survey showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months and U.S. growth data was revised downwards, stoking fears about the faltering global economy. European stocks were expected to follow suit and the euro slipped, hit by market talk based on a Belgian press report that the Franco-Belgian bailout of Dexia bank -- the first casualty of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis -- was unravelling and could undermine France's AAA credit rating.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting (1200 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the one-week repo policy rate was expected to be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent.

TPAO TENDER

The oil company has opened a tender for seabed data collection services before oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Official Gazette.

AKDENIZ POWER TENDER

The chairman of Eksim Investment Holding, Abdullah Tivnikli, part of the EMKAT consortium which was awarded the tender for Mediterranean power company Akdeniz Elektrik Dagitim after two other higher bidders pulled out, tells reporters the company is having difficulty obtaining loans to meet the bid which it made because of the long time which the tender process has taken but the company is still in talks with Gulf banks.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)