The lira stood at 1.8723 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, firming from a close of 1.8860 on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.89 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 10.70 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed 2.92 percent up at
51,071.22 points on Friday, performing in sharp contrast to an
emerging markets index that was down 1.07 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes
Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards
activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that
the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose more than 2 percent, after slumping to its
lowest level since early October on Friday to mark a fourth
consecutive week of declines.
SYRIA
Turkish ministers met overnight at the foreign ministry
residence in Ankara to assess the Arab League sanctions imposed
on Syria and to discuss coordination of measures that Turkey
will take, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.
YAPI KREDI UNICREDIT
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said the bank
will not exit Yapi Kredi Bank and will continue investments with
the Koc Group, newspapers reported.
IRAN WARNING
Iran could target installations in Turkey that are part of a
planned NATO missile shield in any future conflict, a senior
Iranian military official said on Saturday, upping the rhetoric
against its neighbour with whom relations have soured in recent
months.
TABLET PROJECT
Milliyet newspaper said Apple is interested in
Turkey's tablet computer project under which it wishes to
distribute tablets to students.
FOOD TAX
The value-added tax on wholesale cracked wheat, fowl and
poultry was lowered to 1 percent from 8 percent, the Official
Gazette reported.
