ISTANBUL Nov 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8530 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, firming from a close of 1.8560 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.87 percent compared with Friday's close of 10.89 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed 2.37 percent up at 52,283.58 points on Monday, underperforming an emerging markets index that was up 2.98 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro consolidated from the previous day's rally on Tuesday, as investors cautiously wait for European policy makers to outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday with detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), ready for approval, paving the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank is expected to release the minutes of its last monetary policy committee meeting.

SUGAR FACTORIES

Turkey will hold final negotiations over the sale of its sugar factories.

