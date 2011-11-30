ISTANBUL Nov 30 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8536 against the
dollar at 0625 GMT, compared with a close of 1.8512 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.85 percent on Tuesday, virtually
unchanged from a previous close.
Turkey's main share index closed down 0.36 percent
at 52,092.78 points, underperforming an emerging markets index
which was up 1.19 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as
caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving
euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a
rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary
Fund. The earlier rise in Asian shares was mostly seen as a
correction to last week's huge selling, with investors only
tepidly scaling back risk aversion as they waited for more euro
zone debt sales and meetings ahead.
SYRIA
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was scheduled to hold a
news conference on Syria at 0645 GMT amid expectations that
Turkey is set to impose sanctions on its southern neighbour.
TUPRAS
Oil refiner Tupras has ended an oil purchase deal with
Syrian state company SYTROL amid sanctions being imposed on the
country, Haberturk newspaper on Wednesday quoted Tupras chief
executive Yavuz Erkut as saying.
FINANSBANK
Greece's largest lender National Bank has no
intention of selling a controlling stake in its Turkish unit
Finansbank, beyond a planned 20 percent sale, the group's deputy
chief executive said on Tuesday.
TRADE BALANCE
The statistics institute was scheduled to release trade data
for October. According to a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the
deficit was expected to widen 31 percent to $8.3 billion.
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank was expected to release the minutes of its
monetary policy committee meeting last week.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to address a meeting
of industrialists at the Ankara Chamber of Industry (0730 GMT)
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The treasury was expected to announce its borrowing
programme for the next three months (1500 GMT).
(Writing by Seda Sezer)