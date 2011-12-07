ISTANBUL Dec 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8285 against the
dollar at 0620 GMT, compared with 1.8380 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.19 percent on Tuesday, down from
10.33 on Monday.
Turkey's main share index ended the day 0.94
percent down at 54,679.11 points, slightly underperforming an
emerging markets index which was down 1.34 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that
the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a summit this week.
Standard & Poor's, which on Monday told 15 euro zone member
nations that it may cut their debt ratings, fired a second shot
less than 24 hours later, threatening on Tuesday to cut the
credit rating of Europe's financial rescue fund.
C.BANK EXPECTATION SURVEY
Turkey's central bank to announce its twice-monthly
survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations.
ACIBADEM
Six banks have provided a S$650 million-equivalent
three-year loan to Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings Ltd
(IHH) to back the purchase of a stake in Turkish hospital
operator Acibadem Saglik Hizmetleri, according to
sources involved in the deal.
SISECAM
Sisecam plans to hire 1000 people when it completes new
investments in Turkey, Chief Executive Ahmet Kirman said.
(Writing by Daren Butler)