ISTANBUL Dec 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8285 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, compared with 1.8380 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.19 percent on Tuesday, down from 10.33 on Monday.

Turkey's main share index ended the day 0.94 percent down at 54,679.11 points, slightly underperforming an emerging markets index which was down 1.34 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a summit this week.

Standard & Poor's, which on Monday told 15 euro zone member nations that it may cut their debt ratings, fired a second shot less than 24 hours later, threatening on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of Europe's financial rescue fund.

C.BANK EXPECTATION SURVEY

Turkey's central bank to announce its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations.

ACIBADEM

Six banks have provided a S$650 million-equivalent three-year loan to Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings Ltd (IHH) to back the purchase of a stake in Turkish hospital operator Acibadem Saglik Hizmetleri, according to sources involved in the deal.

SISECAM

Sisecam plans to hire 1000 people when it completes new investments in Turkey, Chief Executive Ahmet Kirman said.

