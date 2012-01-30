ISTANBUL Jan 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7794 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7839 late on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.60 percent, after previously declining 75 basis points to close at 9.62 percent. Since the end of 2011, the benchmark yield has declined around 140 basis points.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.7 percent up at 57,356.72 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.23 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched down and the euro fell from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed yet another European summit meeting. Commodities from copper to oil also slipped after a rally last week that followed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low, while the dollar index, measured against major currencies, regained some ground from Friday's fall to a seven-week low.

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute will release fourth-quarter tourism revenues (0800 GMT).

DENIZBANK

Qatar's finance minister, who is also the chairman of Qatar National Bank, said on Sunday QNB could buy Turkey's Denizbank by year's end if the "price is right".

On Tuesday, Denizbank, Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, said the process to sell it could be pulled if offers were not high enough.

IMF QUESTIONS POLICY MIX

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday questioned Turkey's unconventional policy mix and said it should increase its one-week repo rate to tackle increasing inflation.

In a staff report on Turkey's economy prepared in November but only released on Friday, the IMF acknowledged while there was some appeal to the current monetary policy framework it questioned its "effectiveness and consistency."

BOSPHORUS BRIDGE TENDER

The tender for the North Marmara Motorway Project, including a third bridge across the Bosphorus strait running through Istanbul, will be held on April 5, 2012, according to the Official Gazette.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)