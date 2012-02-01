ISTANBUL Feb 1 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7795 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening from 1.7720 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the Dec. 4, 2013 benchmark bond closed at 9.44 percent, down from a previous close of 9.47 percent. The benchmark yield rose around 15 basis points during intraday trade to as high as 9.47 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.11 percent down at 57,171.34 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 1.3 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets struggled on Wednesday as weaker U.S. data damped down recent optimism that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis, while Chinese manufacturing surveys failed to break the cautious mood. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up around 0.4-0.6 percent.

JANUARY EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters Assembly will announce data for January exports.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data for January.

PMI INDEX

The PMI index for January will be announced (0800).

GOLD IMPORTS

Gold imports data for January to be annnounced by the Istanbul Gold Exchange.

HURRIYET, NUROL

Media company Hurriyet Gazetecilik has signed a contract with Nurol GYO on the sale of its Hurriyet Medya Towers complex for $127.5 million, it said in a statement.

VAKIFBANK

The lender says it has decided to look into the sale of its Taksim Otelcilik unit through a block sale or an asset sale in the future.

VESTEL ELEKTRONIK

Vestel Group deputy chairman Turan Erdogan says the group, including Vestel Elektronik and white goods company Vestel Beyaz , is focusing on smart screens and plans investment of $300 million in this field in the next three years, newspapers said.

