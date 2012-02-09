ISTANBUL Feb 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7445 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7477 late on
Wednesday.
The yield on the benchmark December 2013 bond
closed at 9.31 percent on Wednesday, slightly
down from a previous close of 9.35 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.04 percent
higher at 61,178.25 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index which was 1.17 percent up.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares struggled but the euro recovered on Thursday, as
markets were left without a clear direction after Greek
political leaders failed again to conclude a deal for a bailout
package, which Athens needs to avoid a messy debt default. Talks
would continue with one issue left to be resolved, so a deal
could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a
statement.
EUROBOND ISSUE
The Treasury issued $1 billion in a tap of its 6.25 percent
Sept. 26, 2022 dollar-denominated bond with a yield of 5.75
percent, bankers said.
ISTANBUL FINANCIAL CENTRE
Environment and Urban Planning Minister Erdogan Bayraktar
said that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had given permission for
the Istanbul Financial Centre Project and construction would
start on a project expected to create employment for 30,000
people, newspapers reported.
AZERI GAS EXPORTS
Azerbaijan restarted natural gas deliveries on Thursday to
Turkey from its giant Shah Deniz field, a spokeswoman for
operator BP told Reuters. Flows of Azeri gas to Turkey
stopped on Tuesday, cutting it off from gas needed to meet high
winter demand after Shah Deniz shut down on Monday night due to
a technical fault.
YAPI KREDI DEBT RATING
Moody's assigns Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating to Yapi ve
Kredi Bankasi A.S.
(Writing by Daren Butler)