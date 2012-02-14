ISTANBUL Feb 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7700 against the dollar at 0625 GMT, weakening from 1.7621 late on Monday.

The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose to 9.22 percent on Monday, from previous close of 9.46 percent. Benchmark yields declined as far as 9.15 percent after two debt auctions attracted strong demand from investors.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 2.07 percent to 60,557.48 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares and the euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain, reminding investors that Europe is still deeply mired in a debt crisis despite Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.

The Bank of Japan surprised markets by loosening monetary policy further, boosting its asset buying and lending scheme to add more liquidity as it bowed to political pressure for bolder action to beat deflation and support the economy.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom is due to announce its fourth quarter earnings. The company expected to post a 12.09 percent increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, according to a Reuters survey.

ISBANK

Turkish lender Isbank is due to announce its fourth-quarter earnings. Isbank is expected to report a net profit of 603 million lira ($341.51 million), according to a Reuters survey.

VAKIFBANK

Turkish lender Vakifbank is due to announce its fourth-quarter earnings. Vakifbank is expected to post 393 million lira fourth quarter net profit according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury is due to sell another tranche of the current benchmark bond, which matures on Dec. 4, 2013, and an inflation-linked bond maturing on July 21, 2021. It will also tap a 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 12, 2022.

($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras) ($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)