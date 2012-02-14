ISTANBUL Feb 14 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7700 against the
dollar at 0625 GMT, weakening from 1.7621 late on Monday.
The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose
to 9.22 percent on Monday, from previous close of 9.46 percent.
Benchmark yields declined as far as 9.15 percent after two debt
auctions attracted strong demand from investors.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 2.07
percent to 60,557.48 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and the euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's warned it
could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain,
reminding investors that Europe is still deeply mired in a debt
crisis despite Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.
The Bank of Japan surprised markets by loosening monetary
policy further, boosting its asset buying and lending scheme to
add more liquidity as it bowed to political pressure for bolder
action to beat deflation and support the economy.
TURK TELEKOM
Turk Telekom is due to announce its fourth quarter earnings.
The company expected to post a 12.09 percent increase in its
fourth-quarter net profit, according to a Reuters survey.
ISBANK
Turkish lender Isbank is due to announce its fourth-quarter
earnings. Isbank is expected to report a net profit of 603
million lira ($341.51 million), according to a Reuters survey.
VAKIFBANK
Turkish lender Vakifbank is due to announce its
fourth-quarter earnings. Vakifbank is expected to post 393
million lira fourth quarter net profit according to a Reuters
survey of seven analysts.
TREASURY AUCTIONS
The Treasury is due to sell another tranche of the current
benchmark bond, which matures on Dec. 4, 2013, and an
inflation-linked bond maturing on July 21, 2021. It will also
tap a 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 12, 2022.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras)
($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)