ISTANBUL Feb 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7630 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, firming from 1.7678 late on Tuesday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.28 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.22 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.48 percent down at 59,662 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was 0.47 percent down.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises. Positive German and U.S. data and measures to pump up global liquidity, including fresh steps by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday, helped ease some tension sparked by Moody's threat to cut the credit rating of non-euro zone member Britain.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The Statistics Institute will release unemployment data for the October-December period (0800).

BUDGET DATA

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce budget data for January (0900).

ISBANK

Is Bankasi will hold a news conference after the release of its 2011 results (0800).

VAKIFBANK

The bank said its management board had given authorisation for the issue of a total 3 billion lira of bills and bonds.

HALKBANK

Halkbank will release its 2011 results.

