ISTANBUL Feb 16 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7745 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, weakening from 1.7639 late on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 9.35 percent, slightly up from a
previous close at 9.28 percent.
Turkey's main Istanbul share index closed 0.31
percent higher at 59,847.64 points, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index which was 1.16 percent up.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as another delay
in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken Greece underscored
how far Europe is from resolving a debt crisis that threatens
the stability of the financial system. A three-hour
teleconference between euro zone finance ministers failed to
resolve all the issues surrounding a second aid package for
Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at
the earliest.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The statistics institute is scheduled to release consumer
confidence data for January (0800 GMT).
ERDEMIR
The steelmaker posted a net profit of 1.006 billion lira
($569 million) last year, up 31 percent from 766 million lira a
year earlier.
TURK TELEKOM
The telecoms company said on Wednesday it aimes for 6 to 8
percent revenue growth in 2012, and expects an EBITDA margin
percentage in the low-40s, chief executive officer Hakam
Kanafani told a conference call on Wednesday.
Turk Telekom's 2011 sales were 11.94 billion lira ($6.75
billion), according to its financial results released on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Daren Butler)