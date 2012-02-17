ISTANBUL Feb 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7560 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7680 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.36 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.35 percent.

Turkey's main Istanbul share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 60,030.14 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was 1.06 percent down.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Friday on signs that euro zone officials will soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece, and after jobs and factory data pointed to a healthier U.S. economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 1.4 percent, recovering most of its losses suffered on Thursday when worries about a delay in signing a Greek deal sparked fears of a debt default.

ARCELIK

Turkish whitegoods maker Arcelik posted a net profit of 506.5 million lira ($286.35 million) in 2011, missing a Reuters forecast of 553.2 million lira.

ERDEMIR

Steelmaker Erdemir will raise its capital by 43.72 percent to 3.09 billion lira.

TURK TRAKTOR

Turk Traktor to hold a news conference in Istanbul.

TURKEY LAW AMENDMENT

Turkey's parliament voted late on Thursday to prevent prosecutors questioning intelligence officials without the prime minister's permission, after a row which analysts said revealed a government split on how to end the war with Kurdish militants.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)