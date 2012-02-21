ISTANBUL Feb 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7340 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7398 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.14 percent, down from a previous close at 9.21 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.55 percent higher at 61,449.07 points, outperforming a 0.39 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday after euro zone policy makers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece in marathon talks that went deep into the Brussels night.

The single currency jumped around half a cent after euro zone finance ministers approved a 130-billion-euro rescue, with strict conditions, that averts an imminent default by Athens.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting (1200 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 14 economists, the one-week repo policy rate was expected to be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent.

TOFAS

Turkish carmaker said 2011 net profit rose to 474.2 million lira ($272.08 million) from 384.2 million lira a year earlier, according to an income statement published on the web site of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

FORD OTOSAN

The carmaker is expected to announce its fourth quarter earnings.

CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said he expects a current account deficit of around $4 billion in January, down from $6.57 billion in December, Milliyet reported.

($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)