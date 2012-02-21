ISTANBUL Feb 21 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7340 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7398 late on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 9.14 percent, down from a
previous close at 9.21 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.55 percent
higher at 61,449.07 points, outperforming a 0.39 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday
after euro zone policy makers agreed to a second bailout package
for Greece in marathon talks that went deep into the Brussels
night.
The single currency jumped around half a cent after euro zone
finance ministers approved a 130-billion-euro rescue, with
strict conditions, that averts an imminent default by Athens.
INTEREST RATES
The central bank will announce its decision on interest
rates after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting (1200
GMT). In a Reuters poll of 14 economists, the one-week repo
policy rate was expected to be kept at a record low of 5.75
percent.
TOFAS
Turkish carmaker said 2011 net profit rose to 474.2 million
lira ($272.08 million) from 384.2 million lira a year earlier,
according to an income statement published on the web site of
the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
FORD OTOSAN
The carmaker is expected to announce its fourth quarter
earnings.
CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said he expects a
current account deficit of around $4 billion in January, down
from $6.57 billion in December, Milliyet reported.
($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras)
