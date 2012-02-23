ISTANBUL Feb 23 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7570 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7579 late on
Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9 percent on Wednesday, unchanged
from the previous close, having fallen to 8.88 percent in
intraday trade, its lowest since October.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.65 percent
down at 60,856 points, slightly underperforming the 0.09 percent
decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about
global growth driven by higher oil prices and data showing the
euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about
Greece's debt restructuring challenges. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.6
percent, having consolidated from recent rallies after the
much-awaited deal for a 130 billion euro Greek bailout was
sealed earlier in the week. Sectors sensitive to growth cycles,
including technology and materials
, underperformed.
TURKCELL
Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said 2011
net profit fell 33 percent due to the effect of devaluation and
hyperinflation in Belarus, where subsidiaries operate, while
revenue rose 4.1 percent. nL5E8DN037]
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The central bank will release capacity utilisation data for
February (1230 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data
for February (1230 GMT).
EUROBANK TEKFEN
Turkish group Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greek lender
EFG Eurobank and Turkish company Tekfen,
said the process of selling a 70 percent stake in the bank was
continuing, Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday.
Sources with knowledge of the deal had told Reuters on
Wednesday that Kuwaiti group Burgan Bank had reached a
deal to buy the 70 percent stake.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)