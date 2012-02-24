ISTANBUL Feb 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7540 against the dollar at 0626 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7638 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 9 percent on Thursday, unchanged from the previous close. During intraday trade on Wednesday it had touched 8.88 percent, its lowest since October on hopes for further liquidity easing by the central bank.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.96 percent down at 59,666 points, underperforming the 0.59 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but gains may be limited by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent rallies.

Positive sentiment weighed on the dollar, and in turn supported the euro and commodities from copper to gold. Oil extended gains on heightening concerns about escalating tension between Iran and the West and risks of oil supply disruptions.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Turkish Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals in January. (0900 GMT)

BOYNER-YKM

Retail group Boyner Holding, which owns listed Boyner Magazacilik, acquired 63 percent of Turkish retailer YKM, Haberturk reported without citing anyone.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)