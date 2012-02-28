ISTANBUL Feb 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7610 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, firming from 1.7691 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.34 percent on Monday, up from a previous close at 9.18 percent.

The Istanbul stock index closed 1.53 percent down at 58,821 points, underperforming a fall of 1.01 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher and the euro steadied on Tuesday as markets waited for a second liquidity injection from the European Central Bank to gauge risk appetite that has been somewhat dented by worries over high oil prices.

U.S. and Brent crude oil futures slipped, extending losses after snapping a week-long rally on Monday, hurt by a warning from the Group of 20 leading economies about the risks to global growth from higher oil prices.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank to publish mminutes of its last monetary policy committee meeting.

PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to address a parliamentary meeting of his party, in his first such address since recovering from surgery.

KOTON

Turkish retailer Koton is in talks with companies interested in buying a stake in the retailer, Dunya newspaper reported Koton Chairman Yilmaz Yilmaz as saying.

