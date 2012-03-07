ISTANBUL, March 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7870 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7911 late on Tuesday.

Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond yield closed at 9.39 percent, up from the close at 9.25 percent of the old benchmark bond.

The main stock index closed 0.91 percent down at 59,143.43 points, outperforming a 2.25 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.

Commodity currencies eased, such as the Australian dollar, which fell for a second session in Asia to a six-week low. Data showing its economy grew a disappointingly slow 0.4 percent last quarter also dented sentiment.

ERDOGAN-MURDOCH

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan met News Corp's Rupert Murdoch late on Tuesday. Murdoch told Erdogan that News Corp is aiming to increase its investments in Turkey, sources told Reuters. News Corp is among bidders for the media assets of Calik Holding, sources said last month.

TAV

Stake sale process in Turkish airport operator TAV is nearing an end and the final decision will be made next week, TAV Chief Executive Officer Sani Sener said according to Sabah newspaper. French companies are leading bidders, Sabah reported him as saying.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7677 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)