ISTANBUL, March 8 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7760 against the
dollar at 0629 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7876 late on
Wednesday.
Turkey's benchmark bond yield closed at
9.38 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close of 9.39
percent.
The main stock index closed 0.57 percent up at
59,479 points, outperforming a 0.46 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects
for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messy
default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market
ahead of key jobs figures.
The Greek debt swap deal and U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due on
Friday, are seen as a test case for gauging whether markets can
build on the optimism of recent months and overcome patchy
growth figures which have dented sentiment.
SAMURAI BOND
Turkey borrowed 90 billion yen ($1.11 billion) in Samurai
bond issue. The bond was priced at a coupon of 1.47 percent and
a spread of OS+40bp, and had a maturity of 10 years, IFR
reported.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial
output data for January (0800 GMT).
C.BANK SURVEY
The central bank was scheduled to announce the results of
its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists'
expectations (1430).
CASH BALANCE
The treasury will release data on the February cash balance
(1530 GMT).
TUPRAS
Turkey's sole refiner is expected to announce its
fourth-quarter results.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7677 Turkish liras)
($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)