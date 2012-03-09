ISTANBUL, March 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7800 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7787 late on Thursday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield dipped as low as 9.10 percent before closing at 9.15 percent on Thursday, down from a previous close of 9.38 percent, as output data supported the case for further central bank easing.

The main stock index closed 0.33 percent higher at 59,673 points, underperforming a 1.42 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index

GLOBAL MARKETS

Tokyo stocks jumped to a seven-month high on Friday as Asian shares rose on signs Greece is a step nearer to averting a default, although momentum may be checked by caution ahead of U.S. data that is expected to confirm a labour market recovery. Preliminary results of Greece's bond swap with private creditors are expected at 0600 GMT. Ahead of that, officials said there had been a strong take-up of the offer, which would open the way for Athens to secure funding needed to avoid a default.

AUTOMOTIVE SALES

Turkish automotive sector sales shrank 30 percent year-on-year in February to 43,778 units, while production dipped 5 percent to 94,549 units in the same period, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said.

BANKING SALES

BDDK banking watchdog chairman Tevfik Bilgin says the BDDK is uncomfortable with the extended process of bank sales, saying ahead of an Ekonomist magazine award ceremony that the watchdog wanted the sale of Denizbank to be completed.

TOFAS

The car maker said it proposed a gross 0.5 lira dividend per share, with the distribution date set for April 6.

(Writing by Daren Butler)