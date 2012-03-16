ISTANBUL, March 16 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7972 against the
dollar at 0700 GMT, little changed from 1.7966 late on Thursday.
Turkey's two-year March 5, 2014 benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.37 percent, after hitting a
one-month high of 9.67 percent, compared with a previous close
at 9.42 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.73 percent up
at 61,279 points, outperforming a 0.12 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher on Friday while the dollar took a
breather as its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking,
with a fresh batch of encouraging U.S. economic data further
underpinning investor sentiment.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up
0.1 percent, for a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent. The index
has risen 13.7 percent so far this year, recovering
three-quarters of an 18 percent loss posted last year.
MOODY'S REVIEWS TURKISH BANKS FOR DOWNGRADE
Moody's Investors Service said it reviewed 13 Turkish banks
local currency issuer and deposit ratings for downgrade,
reflecting its assessment of linkage between the credit profiles
of sovereigns and financial institutions globally.
Moody's expects to position the standalone credit
assessments of most banks globally at or below the domestic
sovereign's rating, which in the case of Turkey is Ba2, with a
positive outlook.
MOODY'S REVIEWS FINANSBANK
In a separate statement, Moody's also placed on review for
downgrade the C- bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of
Finansbank A.S. as the corresponding standalone assessment of
Baa2 is currently above Turkey's debt rating of Ba2 (with
positive outlook).
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release
consumer confidence data for February (0800 GMT).
DENIZBANK
The bank's chief executive Hakan Ates told reporters that
parent Franco-Belgian Dexia can either withdraw from
the process of selling Denizbank or launch a new sale process
and the likelihood of the latter option is boosted as the
process lengthens.
($1 = 1.7945 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)