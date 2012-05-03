ISTANBUL May 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7610 against the dollar at 0539 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7626 late on Wednesday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.34 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.32 percent, as investors awaited April inflation data due to be released on Thursday.

The main stock index dipped 1.78 percent to 58,943 points, largely underperforming a gain of 0.25 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro languished near a 2-week low after disappointing economic data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of global growth.

Commodities and the Australian dollar - all sensitive to growth expectations - also struggled as the data put investors on the defensive and limited appetite for riskier assets.

INFLATION DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for April. The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for month-on-month inflation to be 1.18 percent for consumer prices and 1.20 percent for producer prices. (0700 GMT)

TURKCELL

Turkish mobile operator Turkcell said its first quarter profit rose 56 percent to 514.8 million lira ($292.49 million).

DARDANEL

Dardanel, a Turkish producer of frozen and canned food, said that stake sale process to Asia Debt Management Hong Kong Ltd and Yildiz Holding has failed, according to a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. ($1 = 1.7600 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)