ISTANBUL May 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7675 against the
dollar at 0519 GMT, weakening from 1.7581 late on Friday.
Two-year bond yields closed at 9.44
percent from a previous close at 9.33 percent following the
additional tightening decision of the central bank.
The main stock index closed 0.46 percent down at
59,015 points, outperforming a decline of 0.94 percent in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets from oil to shares slumped on Monday after
elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about
commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue
austerity policies seen widely by markets as vital to resolving
the bloc's debt crisis.
Much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday added to
concerns as it raised the biggest question mark yet about the
prospects of growth in the world's largest economy.
TAYYIP ERDOGAN
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian refugees
on Sunday that victory for the rebels in their country was not
far off and President Bashar al-Assad was "losing blood" by the
day.
OTOKAR
Turkish carmaker said it signed a preliminary deal to make
Cobra armed vehicles in Kazakhstan for the Kazakh armed forces.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)