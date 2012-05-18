ISTANBUL May 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8380 against the dollar at 0547 GMT, weakening from 1.8245 late on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.60 percent, up from a previous 9.56 percent.

The main stock index fell 1.32 percent to 57,331.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tumbled, set for their worst weekly showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece. The euro hit a fresh four-month low against the dollar.

Crude oil eased after U.S. manufacturing and jobs data suggested slower growth. Spot gold rose with the sluggish data fuelling hopes for more monetary easing.

DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING

The publisher and broadcaster posted first-quarter net profit of 107.8 million lira, compared with a loss of 336.8 million in the same period of 2011, according to a filing. Sales rose 21 percent to 607.3 million lira, it said.

DOGAN HOLDING

Dogan Yayin's parent company is expected to announce its first-quarter net income on Friday.

KOC HOLDING

Turkey's biggest company, which owns banks, a refiner and automakers, is due to release its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

SABANCI HOLDING

The conglomerate with interests in banking, energy and cement is due to release its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

SISECAM

The glassmaker is expected to post its first-quarter results on Friday.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier is due to release its first-quarter net profit on Friday.

FUEL TAXES

Cabinet has lowered special consumption taxes on unleaded petrol and diesel by less than 1 percent, the Official Gazette said.

REAL ESTATE

President Abdullah Gul late on Thursday signed into law draft legislation that allows more foreigners, including from the Persian Gulf, to buy land and homes in Turkey.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)