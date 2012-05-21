ISTANBUL May 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8301 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.8310 late on Friday, when it touched 1.8414 - its weakest level since Jan. 18.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.51 percent on Friday, after rising as far as to 9.70 percent in early trade, compared with Thursday's close at 9.60 percent.

The main stock index closed 0.69 percent down at 56,936 points, outperforming a 1.51 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Markets recovered some ground on Monday after last week's heavy losses, but investors remained wary about the euro zone despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth.

Leaders of G8 major industrialised nations meeting at the weekend vowed to take steps to combat financial turmoil and revitalise a global economy threatened by Europe's debt crisis, but they offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled Greece which holds fresh elections next month.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey's national carrier had a net loss of 29.38 million lira ($16 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 219.8 million lira in the same period a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul bourse.

DOGAN HOLDING

The media company returned to profit this year, posting a net yield of 23.6 million lira in the first quarter, according to an income statement late on Friday. Dogan made a loss of 200 million lira in the same period a year ago.

Sales rose 20 percent to 746 million lira, it said.

ISBANK

The lender has applied to the Capital Markets Board for the issue of a $1.5 billion bond, according to the weekly markets board bulletin.

HALKBANK

The lender said it has authorised its head office to renew a syndication in two tranches of 607 million euros and $145 million which matures on July 18.

FENERBAHCE

Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu, the main shareholder in Fenerbahce Sportif with an 85 percent stake, has given the company's board for a 15 percent public offering.

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury is due to release data on the central government gross debt stock in April at 1400 GMT.

IMF DEBT

Turkey's debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell to $1.9 billion and the country will clear the debt by April 2013, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Turkey aims to lift its foreign currency and gold reserves to $100 million from $93 million, he also said.

