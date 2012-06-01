ISTANBUL, June 1 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8610 against the dollar at 0530 GMT from 1.8707 late on Thursday, a four-month low.

The yield on the benchmark March 5, 2014, bond was unchanged at 9.45 percent. The main stock index fell 0.05 percent to 55,125.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses after weak Chinese factory data highlighted concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will further undermine global economic growth. The euro sank to a fresh 23-month low against the dollar.

The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis points for the first time on Thursday, and the country's funding costs remained elevated near levels seen unsustainable for the economy.

U.S. crude fell 0.3 percent to $86.30 a barrel after marking its biggest monthly decline since December 2008 in May.

EXPORT DATA

The Turkish Assembly of Exporters will release figures for May.

ASELSAN

The defence manufacturing sector will lift its paid-in capital by 113 percent to 500 million lira, according to a filing late on Thursday.

CELEBI

The airport ground-services company bid for a contract to expand and operate an international cargo terminal at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai, it said in a filing late on Thursday.

