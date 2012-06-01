ISTANBUL, June 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8610 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT from 1.8707 late on Thursday, a four-month
low.
The yield on the benchmark March 5, 2014, bond
was unchanged at 9.45 percent. The main stock
index fell 0.05 percent to 55,125.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses after weak Chinese factory data
highlighted concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will further
undermine global economic growth. The euro sank to a fresh
23-month low against the dollar.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis
points for the first time on Thursday, and the country's funding
costs remained elevated near levels seen unsustainable for the
economy.
U.S. crude fell 0.3 percent to $86.30 a barrel after marking
its biggest monthly decline since December 2008 in May.
EXPORT DATA
The Turkish Assembly of Exporters will release figures for
May.
ASELSAN
The defence manufacturing sector will lift its paid-in
capital by 113 percent to 500 million lira, according to a
filing late on Thursday.
CELEBI
The airport ground-services company bid for a contract to
expand and operate an international cargo terminal at
Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai, it said in a filing late
on Thursday.
