ISTANBUL, June 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8493 against the
dollar at 0443 GMT, slightly weakening from 1.8471 late on
Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014, closed on Monday at 9.25 percent,
virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.35 percent on
Friday.
The main stock index closed 0.32 percent up at
55,744 points, outperforming an MSCI emerging markets index
that fell 1.13 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro and commodities rebounded on Tuesday,
with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as investors looked
to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive
action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.
In a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the
17-nation euro area, finance chiefs of the Group of Seven
leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks by phone
later on Tuesday.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ON THE MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA AND
EURASIA
The World Economic Forum on Europe, the Middle East, North
Africa and Central Asia convenes in Istanbul, bringing together
many regional political and economy leaders. Turkey's prime
minister and a number of other ministers will attend and address
the conference.
VAKIFLAR BANKASI
Lender Vakifbank mandated BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse and the Royal Bank of Scotland for a series of investor
meetings on a eurobond issue, the bank said in a statement.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)