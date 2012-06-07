ISTANBUL, June 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8290 against the dollar at 0418 GMT, firming from 1.8362 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.19 percent, from a previous close at 9.20 percent. Since the inflation data, the benchmark yield has fallen by around 20 basis points.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.8 percent up at 56,248 points, underperforming a 1.78 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.

Dovish comments from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official and strong Australian jobs data cemented the bullish sentiment, sending the Australian dollar to three-week highs and pulling down safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar and yen.

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its twice-monthly survey on expectations for inflation and other economic indicators (1100 GMT).

DENIZBANK

Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary agreement on Friday to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank, sources close to the deal said.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)