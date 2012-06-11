ISTANBUL, June 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8110 against the
dollar at 0500 GMT, firming from 1.8275 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014, closed at 9.14 percent, virtually
unchanged from a previous close at 9.13 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.07 percent up
at 57,300 points, outperforming a 1 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday
after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to
$125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets
that had feared a fiscal collapse in the country.
The relief may be short lived though, as investors look
forward to a Greek national election on June 17 that could put
Athens on a path out of the bloc and precipitate a deeper crisis
over the future of the euro. �
CURRENT-ACCOUNT DEFICIT
The central bank is due to release current accout data for
April at 0700 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a deficit of $4.847
billion for the month.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkish Airlines is studying a possible purchase
of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus or
Boeing, its chief executive said.
KOC HOLDING
Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding Chairman Mustafa Koc said
they plan to invest in oil exploration and building a power
plant in Northern Iraq, Yeni Safak reported him as saying.
AUTOMOTIVE EXPORTS
Turkey's automotive sector sold $5.4 billion worth of goods
overseas in the first four months of the year, a rise of 1
percent over the same period a year ago, Hurriyet reported on
Sunday, citing a report by the Automotive Manufacterers'
Association.
RETAIL MARKET
Retailers target 7 billion lira ($3.84 billion) in sales
during the 21-day Istanbul Shopping Fest, which began at the
weekend, Hurriyet newspaper said on Sunday.
GAS PRODUCTION
Turkey targets annual production of 1 billion cubic metres
of synthetic natural gas (SNG) derived from coal, which it will
add to the national gas network to heat homes, Energy Minister
Taner Yildiz was quoted as saying by Star newspaper on Sunday.
($1 = 1.8238 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Anand Basu)