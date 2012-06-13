ISTANBUL, June 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8281 against the dollar at 0515 GMT, firmer than 1.8303 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.15 percent, higher than a previous close of 9.11 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.21 percent higher at 58,201.29 points, outperforming a 0.52 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares trimmed earlier gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, with worries over contagion from Spain's banking sector heightening after the country's bond yields hit record peaks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent to 396.76, after earlier climbing as much as 0.4 percent.

US PRESSES TURKEY TO CUT MORE IRANIAN OIL IMPORTS

The United States has pressed Turkey to follow up on a 20 percent cut in oil purchases from Iran with a further cut in six months time to help persuade Iran to quit stalling in talks over its nuclear programme, a U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.

WORLD BANK'S TURKEY GROWTH PROJECTION

Turkish economic activity will gain steam in the second half of 2012 and the country will log a slightly wider current account deficit than previously expected, the World Bank's lead economist for the country Marina Wes said on Tuesday.

SPECIAL AUTHORITY COURTS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the government was working on amendments to the criminal code that may include curbing the powers of special authority courts handling organised crime and terrorism trialsm that have included coup conspiracy cases against hundreds of military officers.

ISBANK

Isbank's general manager Adnan Bali said late on Tuesday that the bank was in advanced talks to acquire HSBC branch offices in Pakistan.

($1 = 1.8238 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)