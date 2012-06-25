ISTANBUL, June 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8210 against the
dollar at 0532 GMT, weakening from 1.8151 late on Friday when it
came under pressure from news that Syria had shot down one of
its military reconnaissance jets.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was at 8.80 percent on Friday, after falling to 8.78, its lowest
since October 2011, on expectations that the central bank will
ease its monetary stance.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.02 percent up
at 60,451 points, outperforming a 1.65 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose
as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's
intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence,
but commodities steadied after a pummelling last week.
The euro also fell, despite moves late last week to ease
funding strains on the euro zone banking system, as markets
remained unconvinced that a European Union summit on June 28-29
will make substantial progress towards resolving the crisis.
SYRIA DOWNS TURKISH JET
Turkey accused Syria on Sunday of shooting down a military
reconnaissance jet in international airspace without warning and
called a NATO meeting to discuss a response to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting
where the downing of the Turkish jet was likely to feature
prominently (0900 GMT).
TURKISH AIRLINES
The national carrier may be a potential bidder for Aer
Lingus, just days after rival Irish airline Ryanair
made a surprise buyout bid, according to a report in the
Sunday Business Post.
FOREIGN VISITORS
The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals
data for May (0800 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The Central Bank will release manufacturing confidence data
for June (1130 GMT).
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The Central Bank will release capacity utilisation data for
June (1130 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)