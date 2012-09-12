ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8010 against the
dollar at 0526 GMT, firming from 1.8037 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.31 percent, its lowest level since January 2011 and
compared with a previous close at 7.33 percent.
The main share index closed almost flat at
68,105.07 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to three-week highs on optimism that a
German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's
bailout fund later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may
deliver further stimulus measures this week.
U.S. crude narrowed earlier losses and was broadly flat,
while spot gold inched up.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in July on the
back of a balancing trend in trade accounts and a slowdown in
economic activity, giving the central bank more room to loosen
monetary policy.
TURKCELL
Turkcell is among five contenders announced by Kosovo late
on Tuesday to submit bids for 75 percent of state telecom firm
PTK. PTK has more than 1 million mobile subscribers and 100,000
landline customers, as well as providing internet and TV
services.
BOTAS
The ITGI pipeline project, which lost out in the race to
carry Caspian supplies to Europe, could find a new role in
transporting eastern Mediterranean gas through Greece, the
pipeline's director of international activities said on Tuesday.
The operator's main partners are Italy's Edison,
Greece's state-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas.
