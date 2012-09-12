ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8010 against the dollar at 0526 GMT, firming from 1.8037 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.31 percent, its lowest level since January 2011 and compared with a previous close at 7.33 percent.

The main share index closed almost flat at 68,105.07 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to three-week highs on optimism that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further stimulus measures this week.

U.S. crude narrowed earlier losses and was broadly flat, while spot gold inched up.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in July on the back of a balancing trend in trade accounts and a slowdown in economic activity, giving the central bank more room to loosen monetary policy.

TURKCELL

Turkcell is among five contenders announced by Kosovo late on Tuesday to submit bids for 75 percent of state telecom firm PTK. PTK has more than 1 million mobile subscribers and 100,000 landline customers, as well as providing internet and TV services.

BOTAS

The ITGI pipeline project, which lost out in the race to carry Caspian supplies to Europe, could find a new role in transporting eastern Mediterranean gas through Greece, the pipeline's director of international activities said on Tuesday.

The operator's main partners are Italy's Edison, Greece's state-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas.

