ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8000 against the dollar at 0440 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7955 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.33 percent, up from a previous close at 7.23 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.13 percent at 68,092 points, underperforming a 0.01 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul index hit its highest level since May 2011 at 68,540 on Sept. 12.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.

Concerns about the growth slowdown in China, the world's top consumer of raw materials and the second-largest economy, also weighed on sentiment as investors took profits from last week's rallies.

TURKISH SUKUK

Turkey is expected to raise $1-1.5 billion through a sovereign sukuk that will mark the country's first foray into the global Islamic bond market, bankers said on Monday.

Demand for the bond, with a maturity of 5-1/2 years, was already more than $5 billion and was expected to rise further. Due to be finalised on Tuesday, it will set a benchmark for future issues by Turkish banks and companies.

ENKA INSAAT

Construction company Enka mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the examination of strategic options regarding its stake in construction supplies maker Pimas Plastik. Enka currently owns 81.65 percent of Pimas.

GARANTI BANK

Garanti Bank said late on Monday it could increase the total volume of two planned lira-denominated bonds from 750 million lira to 950 million, depending on demand for the paper.

